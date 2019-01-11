Two terrorists killed in FC raids

Quetta

Two terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operations conducted by the Frontier Corps in Balochistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a press statement on Friday.

Under the Operation Raddul Fasaad, the levies forces conducted raids on suspected terrorist hideouts in Kalat, Kharan, Maiwand areas of Balochistan and recovered weapons and ammunition including sub-machine guns, an improvised explosive device (IEDs), grenades, mines, rocket-propelled grenade (RPG-7) and communication equipment, according to the military media wing.

Last week, FC personnel conducted an IBO in the suburbs of Qila Saifullah and Kahan to “foil terrorist activities aimed at sabotaging peace in Balochistan”.

Last month, four security officials were martyred and as many others were wounded while staving off a terrorist attack on a training center of a paramilitary force in central Balochistan.

Four terrorists – including a suicide bomber – were also killed in the botched attack on the Frontier Corps training centre in Loralai district.—INP

