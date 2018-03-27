Two terrorists killed, arms cache recovered

Peshawar

Terrorist commander among two extremists were killed and cache of arms, ammunition recovered in operation of security personnel on Monday. The FC on intelligence tip-off launched operation against the militants in Tor Khor of Mohmand Agency.

An exchange of fire took place between the security forces and the extremists in which terrorist commander Haq Nawaz and his cohort Mohsin were killed. The FC also recovered rocket launchers, Kalashnikovs, ammunition and explosives from the suspected hideouts of the militants.

The security personnel confiscated the recovered arms, ammunition, explosives and bodies of killed extremists were shifted to Agency Headquarters Hospital.—INP