At least two terrorists were killed on Sunday in retaliatory action after they attacked a military convoy in Balochistan’s Gwadar, the military’s media wing reported.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the attackers used small arms and hand grenades during the activity, however, due to an efficient and swift response, two terrorists were killed with no harm to any military or civil persons.

Earlier an operation was launched on Sunday after intelligence was received confirming the presence of terrorists in the area. Resultantly, it was initially reported that one terrorist had died while three others were injured. The death toll has now been confirmed to have risen to two.

The security forces have cordoned off the entire area and launched a search operation. Meanwhile, former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari condemned the attack on the military convoy.

Expressing satisfaction over the security forces’ retaliatory action, Zardari lauded the soldiers involved in the counter-terrorism operation.

“Consider terrorists as enemies of the nation and eliminate them,” the former president said to the soldiers in his message.