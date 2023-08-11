RAWALPINDI – Two terrorists were killed and another was injured during an exchange of fire with security forces in Balochistan’s Kech district, according to a statement issued by the army’s media affairs wing.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said forces conducted a successful Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in Mazaband Range area of District Kech, Balochistan on 10-11 August 2023.

During the operation, two militants were neutralised and one terrorist was injured.

ISPR added that weapons and ammunition were found in the possession of the militants who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces, as well as the killing of innocent citizens.

Security Forces of Pakistan remain committed to eliminating the menace of terrorism and thwarting nefarious designs of the enemies of Pakistan at all costs, it further maintained.

Armed forces continue operations following a series of terror attacks in KP and Balochistan regions as areas neighbored by Afghanistan witnessed serious law and orders situation amid a resurgence of TTP and other terror groups.