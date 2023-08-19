The Pakistan Rangers Sindh and the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Police in a joint intelligence based operation have arrested two allegedly most wanted terrorists affiliated with a proscribed organization Daesh from Gadap Town area of the megalopolis. According to spokesman for Rangers on Friday, the arrested were identified as Farmanullah alias Ehtsham and Dawood alias Ameer Sahib.

The agencies recovered hand grenades, arms and ammunition from the possession of the accused. Accused Farmanullah was a very active member of ISIS who was wanted for his involvement in several terrorist activities in KP and Karachi. Sikandar, the accomplice of the accused, was arrested from Karachi in 2020.

, while the accused had fled to Afghanistan. He had return to Karachi from Afghanistan some time ago and was hiding. Close associates of the accused have been killed in encounters with security forces in Bajaur. Cases of serious nature were registered against the accused in PIB Colony police station.

Accused Dawood alias Ameer Sahib belonged to Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Bajaur and recently left TTP and joined Daesh. The accused was reorganizing the group along with his accomplice Farmanullah. Raids were being conducted to arrest their other accomplices. Arrested both accused along with recovered hand grenades, arms and ammunition were handed over to police for further legal proceedings.