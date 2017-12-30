Two terrorists arrested in CTD operation

GUJRANWALA : The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) carried out an operation on intelligence report at the Pully Nalakot Sheera area in Gujranwala on Friday night and arrested two terrorists.

According to CTD spokesperson, the arrested terrorists were members of a banned organisation. The CTD personnel also recovered 1.6 kilogram of explosive material, two detonators and 50 safety fuses from them.

The arrested terrorists were identified as Abu Bakar and Imran and were shifted to some undisclosed location for further investigation. The CTD sources said that the arrested terrorists were planning to target offices of law enforcement agencies in the city.

Orignally published by INP