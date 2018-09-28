Two target killers killed in Karachi encounter

KARACHI : Two target killers were killed in an exchange of fire with law enforcement agencies (LEAs) here on Friday.

On a tip-off, the Sindh Rangers, Police and intelligence agencies launched a joint operation at Abu Al Hassan Isphani Road near Scout Colony here on Friday. During the operation two target killers who were in the hiding opened fire at the Rangers. In reprisal both the target killers perished on the spot. Their bodies were shifted to a hospital mortuary.

The killed target killers were reported to be involved in assassination of a number of civilians and police personnel.

Share on: WhatsApp