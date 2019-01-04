Two suspects supplying drugs to students held

Staff Reporter

Police on Thursday arrested two suspects, supplying drugs to students, and recovered narcotics from their possession here. The SSP of Malir said that the police over complaints of sale of drugs to students and teenagers, conducted operation in Gulistan-e-Johar area of Karachi.

During operation, two suspects including Tahir and Selman involved in supplying drugs to students in Gulistan-e-Jauhar and Sachal Goth was apprehended with narcotics. The police confiscated the recovered drugs and after registering a case at police station at concerned started investigation.

Share on: WhatsApp