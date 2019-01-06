Two suspects held in injured condition

Quetta

Eagle Squad Force has apprehended two suspects in injured condition after exchange of fire here at Sariab area on Sunday. According to police sources, Eagle Squad Force personnel were patrolling at Sariab Road as suspects riding motorbike opened fire at them.

In retaliation by personnel of Eagle Squad Force both the suspects were arrested along with pistol in injured condition, said a press release. Later, the suspects were shifted to civil hospital for medical. Further investigation was underway.

Balochistan Home Minister Mir, Zia-Ullah Lango appreciated personnel of Eagle Squad Force on taking action against suspects on time at Sariab Road.—APP

