Two suicide bombers held with suicide vests, communication devices: ISPR

ISLAMABAD : The security forces arrested two suicide bombers who came from across the border with suicide vests and communication devices during operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) on Wednesday.

Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that intelligence based operations (IBOs) were conducted in Serai Naurang, Kotka Shah, Goli Khan and Lakki Marwat.

During separate operations, two suicide bombers Nehmatullah and Siddiqullah who came from across the border were arrested with suicide vests and communication devices.

The security forces confiscated the recovered suicide vests, other devices and the nabbed suicide bombers who were shifted to an undisclosed location for further investigation.

