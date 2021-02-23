Two students killed in Chiniot road mishap

Chiniot

Two matric students were killed and another injured after an over speeding tractor trolley hit a motorcycle here Monday morning.

According to details, three matric students hailing from Mithorama who were on their way to school riding a motorcycle were hit by a reckless driven tractor trolley near Adda Vensan Wala at Chiniot road.

Two SSC students identified as Safdar Ali and Aliyan were killed on the spot in the accident while Muhammad Bilal was critically injured.

The bodies and injured were shifted to District Headquarter (DHQ) Hospital and the police after registering a case against driver of the tractor trolley started an investigation.—INP