Two street criminals nabbed

Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in a joint intelligence-based operation in the Surjani Town area, arrested two alleged involved in street crimes.

Arrested accused namely Abdul Hameed and Ali Muhammad were involved in snatching cash and motorcycles from citizens at gunpoint, according to a news release issued here on Friday.

The accused belonged to a three-member gang headed by Abdul Hameed alias Doda.

Raids were being conducted to arrest their other accomplice. The arrested had been handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.