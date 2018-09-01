Two SPOs quit jobs, seek apology in Pulwama, Islamabad

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, two special police officers (SPOs) left their jobs and returned home in Pulwama and Islamabad districts.

SPO, Bilal Ahmed Kumhar, announced his resignation in a letter that was read out by Imam of Jamia Masjid Midoora in Pulwama district. “The SPO seeks public apology,” the Imam said.

Another SPO, Faisal Ahmed Shah, from Panzath Qazigund resigned at Jamia Masjid, Nagbal Panzath, in Islamabad district.

During the past one month, as many as 24 SPOs hailing from different areas of Awantipora have left their jobs. After quitting job, nine of them returned to their homes in Syedabad, eight in Amirabad Lurow Jagir, four in Chankitar and one each in Nader, Batagund and Pinglish villages.—KMS

Share on: WhatsApp