Two soldiers martyred in Karak, SW IBOs

Two terrorists also gunned down during shootout

TARIQ SAEED Peshawar

Late night clashes between the security forces and the terrorists in Tank and South Waziristan tribal districts left two soldiers of the Pakistan Army martyred while two insurgents were also killed and three others were arrested by the forces.

The security forces as the reports say, conducted separate Intelligence Based Operations on the presence of terrorists in Tank, Dera Ismail Khan and village Kot Kalay in South Waziristan district Wednesday late night.

“Two terrorists were killed, three were apprehended and one terrorist surrendered to security forces during the operations,” Inter-Services Public Relations communiqué said adding weapons and huge cache of ammunition including improvised explosive devices and rockets were recovered from the terrorists.