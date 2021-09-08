Two soldiers martyred in IED attack in NW

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Two Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred in an improvised explosive device (IED) attack in North Waziristan on Tuesday, the military’s media affairs wing said.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that security forces were conducting a clearance operation in the district’s Dosalli area when the IED exploded.

As a result, 25-year-old Sepoy Zia Akram and 20-year-old Sepoy Musawwar Khan were martyred, it said.

Akram hailed from Muzaffarabad while Khan was a resident of Bajaur, according to the ISPR.

Pakistan Army troops immediately cordoned off the area to apprehend the terrorists who had planted the IED, the statement said.