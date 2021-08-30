Two soldiers martyred in cross border attack in Bajaur 3 attackers killed

Tariq Saeed Peshawar

As the Afghan soil continued to be used for terrorist acts against Pakistan, yet another cross-border attack by the unknown militants from Afghanistan targeting a military check post in Bajaur tribal district Sunday left at least two soldiers martyred. However, retaliatory fire from the valiant jawaans of the Pak Army also resulted in the killing of three attackers.

According to Inter Services Public Relations the terrorists from inside Afghanistan across the interna-tional border opened fire on a military post in Bajaur.

Two Pakistan Army soldiers, Sepoy Jamal, 28, from Mardan and Sepoy Ayaz, 21, from Chitral, have martyred during the exchange of fire.

“Terrorists from inside Afghanistan across the international border, opened fire on a military post in Ba-jaur District.

Pakistan Army troops responded in a befitting manner. As per intelligence reports, due to fire of Pakistan army troops, 2-3 terrorists got killed and 3-4 terrorists got injured.

In exchange of fire, Sepoy Jamal (resident of Mardan, age 28 years) & Sepoy Ayaz (resident of Chitral age 21 years) embraced Shaha-dat”. The ISPR communiqué issued on Sunday said.

Hardly three days back in a similar incident, one terrorist was killed across the border, inside Afghani-stan, after security forces retaliated firing on its military post in Lower Dir District Pakistan has strongly condemned the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan.

Offi-cials said Pakistan expects that existing and future setup in the brotherly country Afghanistan will not allow such activities to happen in future.

The Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman has also condemned in strong words the firing on a Pakistan Post in tribal district Bajaur from across the Pak-Afghan border that resulted in the martyrdom of two soldiers of the Pakistan Army.

He the rising incidents of attacks on Pakistani security forces from across the border were matter of major concern.