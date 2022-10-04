Two soldiers martyred in ambush on military convoy in Peshawar

Seven terrorists mowed down in separate KP operations

Tariq Saeed Peshawar

A bloody shootout between the security forces and the terrorists in the outskirt of provincial metropolis Peshawar on Tuesday led to the martyrdom of two soldiers while three insurgents were also mowed down by the troops in retaliatory fire.

In yet another incident the security forces gunned down four wanted terrorists in tank district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Reports, as confirmed by the Inter Services Public Relations ( ISPR), say the miscreants ambushed a military convoy in the Hassan Khel area in the peripheries of Peshawar that resulted in the Shahadat of at least two troops of the Pakistan Army.

The ISPR communiqué said the forces immediately reacted by taking a defensive formation to repel the attack and in the ensuing heavy exchange of fire, three terrorists were killed while two soldiers embraced martyrdom.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Lance Naik Muhammad Pannah of Pak Army (age 30 years, resident of Jaffarabad District) and Sepoy Shamas Ullah of Frontier Constabulary (age 36 years, resident of South Waziristan District).

Both soldiers fought gallantly and embraced martyrdom. It added, “Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.” The ISPR said adding the martyrdom of the two soldiers only made them more resolute. Officials said that the terrorists were involved in attacks on security forces in the area.

The military said they have also recovered a large quantity of arms and ammunition from the terrorists while a search operation was launched for their surviving accomplices in the area.

Also in Tank district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa four terrorists were gunned down by security troops during an exchange of fire, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.

According to the military’s media wing, the troops observed the terrorists’ movement before engaging them. During the intense exchange of fire, all four terrorists were gunned down, the ISPR said. Meanwhile, weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the slain terrorists. The Military wing said those killed remained actively involved in target killing, kidnapping, and extortion in the area.