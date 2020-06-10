Two soldiers embrace martyrdom, 2 hurt in North Waziristan IED attack

Staff reporter

Rawalpindi

In an improvised explosive device attack on security forces two soldiers embraced martyrdom and two were injured, the Inter-Services Public Relations said late Wednesday.

The ISPR, in a statement, said: “IED attack on Security Forces vehicle as troops were conducting routine patrolling in South East of Miranshah, North Waziristan.”The soldiers who embraced martyrdom were identified as Subedar Aziz and Lance Naik Mushtaq. Last month, an officer and five other soldiers were martyred, while one was injured, in an improvised explosive device blast in the Buleda area of Balochistan.