Two soldier martyred in Bajaur shootout

Tariq Saeed Peshawar

A bloody shootout between the alleged terrorists and the security forces in Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday wee hours resulted in the martyrdom of two soldiers. An attacker was also mowed down by the forces in retaliatory fire as the forces seized heavy ammunition.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations, the exchange of fire took place in the Hilal Khel areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bajaur district on the night between November 15 and 16.

On night of 15/16 November 2022, fire exchange took place between security forces and terrorists in general area Hilal Khel, Bajaur District. During intense ex-change of fire, 1 terrorist got killed. Weapon and ammunition was also recovered from the killed terrorist. The killed terrorist remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces. The ISPR communiqué said.

During intense exchange of fire, Naik Taj Muhammad (age 33 years, resident of Kohat) and Lance Naik Imtiaz Khan (age 30 years, resident of Malakand) fought gallantly and embraced Shahadat. Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area. The ISPR said.

The security forces area reported to have kicked off search and net operation to net the attackers and purge the region from the trouble makers.