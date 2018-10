FAISALABAD : Two married sisters were stabbed to death in Ameen Park area of Faisalabad on Friday. The police arrested husbands of the deceased.

According to details, bodies of two brutally chopped married sisters were found in their homes.

The police on receiving information about the incident, shifted the bodies to hospital for postmortem.

Husbands of both murdered sisters were arrested over suspicion and they were being interrogated.

