Two shot dead

City Reporter

Two men were shot dead by unknown attackers here on Saturday in Mughalpura police area, an official said.

The investigation officer (IO) Ashiq Husain told media persons that the incident occurred in Mujahidabad area of Mughalpura. He said that unknown gunmen opened indiscriminate fire at the victims when they were going to their work. Both died on-the-spot, he added.

The victims—Numan (17) and Ali Raza (35)—were running a billiard club.

The bodies were sent to Mayo Hospital for autopsy. Police are investigating the matter.