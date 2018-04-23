Two SHOs, police official suspended

Our Correspondent

Shikarpur

Masood Bangash, newly posted as SSP Shikarpur suspended two Station House Officers (SHOs) and five police constables during his visit at their police stations, here on Sunday. According to reports, SSP Masood Banash, suspended two SHOs including Qamaruddin Mazari, the SHO Lodra, and SHO Sultankot and five other police constables including Imran Ali Dayo, Lakhmir, Waheed Ali, Imran Ali Solangi and Azizullah Jaffari when he suddenly visited the Lodra and Sultankot Police stations and found absent from their duties. Besides, SSP Masood Bangash, warned the other police officer and personnel to do their duties with honesty because of he would not tolerant their negligence in their duty.