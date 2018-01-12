Two security men martyred in NWA blast

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

Two men in uniform were martyred and same number of other sustained serious wounds in Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast in the North Waziristan Agency on Thursday morning.

The political administration and the military source said the incident took place in Sarobi area of Tehsil Mir Ali of the NWA.

“At least one soldier was martyred and two others were injured in a landmine blast in Sarobi area of Mir Ali tehsil in NWA on Thursday”. The sources said adding those martyred and wounded were identified as Sepoy Amanullah, while the injured include Havaldar Fazal Abbas and Sepoy Nafees.

The security forces are reported to have kicked of search operation in the region as the culprits remained at large.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra expressed grief at the loss of precious lives and praised the sacrifices by the armed forces to ensure peace is maintained. He said that the whole nation was standing with the armed forces in their efforts against terrorism. He said nation was proud of the sacrifices being rendered by the forces in the defense of the mother land.