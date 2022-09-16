Two ‘robbers’ lynched to death in city

A crowd of people killed two suspected robbers in Orangi Town on Wednesday. The robbers arrived at a medical store near Shah Faisal Chowk in Orangi Town and pointed a gun at the man at the cash counter, asking for cash and his mobile phone. Upon resistance, one of the robbers tried to open fire at him but luckily he remained unhurt as the bullet got stuck.Seeing this, a citizen grabbed the other robber and a crowd of people gathered at the scene, beating both the robbers with punches, batons and rods.

One of the robbers died on the spot. The police arrived and were taking the suspects to the hospital when the other robber succumbed to his injuries.A 9mm pistol and a motorcycle were recovered from their possession, police said, adding that the record of the motorcycle was being checked. This was the second major incident of vigilante justice as a couple of days ago, a citizen shot and injured two suspected robbers when they were trying to flee after snatching cash in Korangi. Later, a crowd of people beat them to death.

Two killedTwo people lost their lives and three others were wounded in what seemed like after-rain incidents. According to the Pakistan Bazaar police, a man died after the wall of a house collapsed in Orangi Town’s Sector 11.5. Rescuers retrieved the body from under the debris and transported it to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities where he was identified as 54-year-old Kaleem Siddiq.Separately, a labourer died of electrocution while doing some electric work at a private company in the Export Processing Zone in Landhi.

The body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where he was identified as 22-year-old Baqir Ghulam. Moreover, three labourers were wounded after the wall of an old warehouse located in the Lalazar area. They were taken to a nearby hospital for medical help.Injured suspect caughtPolice on Wednesday arrested a suspect who managed to escape during an exchange of fire with police in Jauharabad at a government-run hospital.Police had opened fire in retaliation on three suspects, injuring one of the three.

However, his companions managed to take him away in an injured condition while fleeing. The injured robber later went to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment where he told the doctors that he got injured during a mugging bid on the Super Highway. While looking for the fleeing suspect, the police reached the hospital and found him getting himself treated there. The robber was shot twice in his hand and chest and the treatment continued under police custody.

Two suspects heldTwo suspects were arrested during a raid conducted in Quaidabad. Police said the suspects, Ajab Khan and Saeed alias Nawab.

, were roaming in the area looking for a prey when they arrested them after an exchange of fire.According to District Malir SSP Irfan Bahadur, the suspects were habitual criminals and several cases of murder, robberies and other crimes were registered against them in Shah Latif, Landhi, Sukkan and Quaidabad police stations.