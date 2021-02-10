Two robbers arrested

The Special Investigation Unit (SSU) of Police claimed to have arrested two robbers on Monday and confiscated weapons and Awan bomb from their possession during an intelligence-based operation in Mawach Goth.

According to SIU SSP Captain (Retd) Haider Raza, the apprehended suspects, identified as Sabir Ali and Saifur Rehman, confessed to their involvement in a robbery at the house of a rice dealer in Quetta in 2017.

The arrested suspects and their four accomplices, namely, Irfan, Jamshed, Ali, and Naeem, had taken off with Rs60 million cash, two kilograms of gold, and other valuables from the rice dealer’s house, and the case pertaining to the robbery was lodged at Gawalmandi Police Station in Quetta.

The SSP further stated that Ali was accused in another case, pertaining to drug peddling, lodged at Gulshan-e-Maymar Police Station in 2016. Both the arrested suspects are also involved in two other robberies, according to SSP Raza.