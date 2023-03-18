Two residential houses damaged in fire incident in Badgam

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, two residential houses were damaged in a nocturnal fire incident in central Kashmir’s Badgam district.

An official said that during night hours, the fire broke out due to electric short circuit in two residential double storied houses of Ali Mohammad Kaloo and Mushtaq Ahmad Handroo in Narbal area of the district.

Advertisement

He said, soon after noticing the flames, locals and police reached to the spot and informed the Fire and Emergency Services department following which the fire tenders reached the spot and doused the flames.

He said, in the incident, no loss of life was reported, but upper stories of both the houses were damaged.—KMS