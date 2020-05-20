Two Rescuers discharged after tested negative

Staff Reporter

The District administration on Wednesday discharged two Rescuer of Rescue 1122 from the Corona Management Centre at the Rawalpindi Institute of Urology (RIU) after their test reports came negative.

According to a spokesman, the Rescue personnel namely Majid Abbasi and Raja Faiz was admitted to the RIU on May 8, after corona virus diagnosis. The district administration saw off the discharged Corona patient from the hospital with good wishes and presented him bouquet.

The discharged patient has appealed the public to strictly follow the guidelines issued by government. Wash hands frequently and also adhere to social distance instructions.