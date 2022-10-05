Two Rangers personnel injured in firing

Two personnel of the Sindh Rangers were injured in firing by unidentified assailants near Karachi’s Manzil Pump on Wednesday.

According to details, the incident took place near Kohi Goth Nadi when four unidentified assailants opened fire on Rangers personnel and escaped.

The injured personnel were shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) while the law enforcement agencies reached the spot and cordoned off the area.

Taking to media, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir Irfan Bahadur noted that the Rangers personnel were performing their duty when they signaled four people riding a motorcycle to stop.

“The personnel started chasing the assailants when they failed to oblige to being stopped,” SSP Malir said. In response, one of the motorcycle riders pulled out a pistol and opened fire on them, resulting in injuries to two personnel.

Earlier on October 1, two employees of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s (KMC) fire brigade department were gunned down when unidentified men attacked a fire station near Bilal Chowrangi in Karachi’s Korangi area.

According to details, two unidentified men stormed the fire station and opened indiscriminate fire, killing two employees and injuring one. Meanwhile, fourth employee saved his life by fleeing the scene.

After they rounded up the four employees, the unidentified accused opened fire on them, killing two of them on the spot. The deceased have been identified as Amir and Mehboob.