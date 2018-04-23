Two PTI MPs accused of selling votes resigns

Announce to move court against Imran

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

The crises confronting the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) in the back drop of Party Chairman hinting at taking stern action against the PTI parliamentarians found involved in horse-trading in the Senate elections, deepen on Sunday when two party MPAs resigned from the assembly membership and also declared to move court against top party leadership.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Supremo and cricket-turned politician Imran khan, it may be recalled, taking bold stance had a week back declared name of some 20 party law makers found involved in the horse-trading in e elections and hinted at taking stern action against them including expulsion from the party. Reacting to the Party’s top leadership decision many disgruntled Parliamentarians including female had announced to move court with proof against Imran who stated categorically “PTI is determined not to allow such elements in the party”.

On Sunday two members Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly namely Ubaid Mayaar and Zahid Durrani, who are accused of selling vote in Senate elections, have resigned from the assembly membership and also announced to move court against Imran Khan. During a press conference in Mardan, Mayaar while rejecting the allegations, said that PTI chief Imran Khan had accused them of selling votes in the Senate elections prior to formation of the committee.

“ Now I’m answerable to no committee. People had elected me and I would answer them,” said Mayaar who is also Higher Education parliamentary secretary. Another parliamentary secretary in the KP assembly on Culture Zahid Durrani, who too appeared in the list of vote sellers in Senate elections, also rejected the allegations and said that he would move the court against Imran.

“Imran has insulted us by hurling horse-trading allegations.” The two disgruntled PTI parliamentarians said In the back drop of continued grievances of the aggrieved MPAs who were named and shamed over ‘vote sale’, Imran Khan, it may be mentioned, has announced to constitute a fact finding committee yet the disgruntled MPAs said allegations of selling their conscious in the Senate elections by the Party chief caused them major damage.