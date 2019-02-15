Two PTI activists killed in Karachi target killing

Karachi

Two activists of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were killed in separate incidents of target killing in different areas of the metropolis on Friday. PTI demands to trace and arrest the culprits involved in killing of part workers.

According to details, unidentified armed motorcyclists gunned down PTI activists Abdul Rehman and 55-year-old Shafqat in Site and Orangi Town Number 11-1/2 respectively.

The deceased Shafqat had recently retired from police department and had joint PTI. Reacting to the murder of two party activists, PTI leader Khurram Shehzad has demanded Chief Minister Sindh and Director Rangers for taking notice and to direct action against the culprits involved in the murders.

He was of the view that it the incidents of target killing were not controlled, the situation can grow worst which was neither in favour of Karachities nor people of entire province.

