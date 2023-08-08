Sexual harassment is a major concern in Pakistan, and parts of the world, and despite the awareness and legislation, there is no respite as horrific stories continue to surface.

The fresh incident started another debate as a victim, a student of BS graduation at Ghazi University in Dera Ghazi Khan, shared her ordeal in a viral video, as the student mentioned being sexually assaulted and blackmailed by two male teachers.

A journalist from KPK shared her clip online, as she alleged that the two professors continues to sexually harass and blackmail her and her younger sister.

She even warned of setting herself to fire If the VC of the varsity did not take any action, saying its impossible for her to live under these circumstances. The victim said she was intimidated not to share the horrific incident with any other student or heads of any department.

Following the outrage, a Ghazi University spokesperson claimed that the incident dated back to May this year, and both accused have been suspended and facing inquiry.

KP police have not registered any case, saying the varsity is taking departmental action.

The recent incident surfaced weeks after the Bahawalpur university sex and drug scandal that sent shockwaves across the nation.