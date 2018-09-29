Two POs killed, five held with arms in Dera Murad Jamali

DERA MURAD JAMALI: Two proclaimed offenders were killed while five outlaws arrested during operation here on Saturday, Levies source said.

On a tip-off regarding presence of wanted criminals, the security personnel launched operation in Dera Murad Jamali.

The outlaws taking shelter in the area started firing at the security personnel which led to an encounter.

In retaliatory firing of the security forces, two proclaimed offenders were killed while five criminals were arrested besides recovered arms, ammunition and drugs.

The security confiscated the recovered arms, ammunition and drugs and the nabbed culprits were being interrogated.

