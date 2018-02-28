Two policemen martyred in Quetta firing

ISLAMABAD:At least two security personnel embraced martyrdom as some unidentified motorcyclists opened fire at police vehicle in Quetta Wednesday . According to details, the suspects targeted Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Hameedullah Dasti, however, he remained safe in the mishap. The bodies of the martyred cops have been shifted to the civil hospital for further process.The officers have cordoned off the entire area and collected evidence, Private news channel reported. They have also interrogated the natives for the identification of the culprits.

Originally Published By APP