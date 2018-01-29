Two policemen injured in Sopore grenade attack

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, two policemen were injured in a grenade attack at a police post in Warpora area of Sopore.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Sopore, Harmeet Singh told media in Srinagar that the two grenades were lobbed at Police station Warpora resulting in minor injuries to two policemen. The injured cops were rushed to a nearby hospital. Meanwhile, a youth was injured in clashes between protesters and Indian forces at Chewa Kalan hamlet in Pulwama district.

Clashes erupted after forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the area.

The troops fired pellets and teargas shells, while the youth pelted stones on them. A youth, identified as Amir Shabbir Butt was hit by pellet in his eye.—KMS