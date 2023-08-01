QUETTA – Two policemen have been shot dead in southwestern Pakistan when a polio vaccination team they were escorting was attacked by unknown assailants.

The attack on Tuesday in Nawai Kalle locality of Quetta was launched when an immunisation drive is underway in the region to save children from the crippling disease.

Security forces have cordoned off the area while an investigation into the matter has been launched. Rescue officials have shifted the bodies to the hospital for further procedure.

There has been one WPV1 case in 2023 reported from Bannu, part of the seven polio-endemic districts located in the southern area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

One WPV1 positive environmental sample was reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. There are 12 WPV1 environmental samples reported in the country this year.