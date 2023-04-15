Two police officials held for harassing woman in Islamabad

Two officials of the Islamabad police have been arrested on Friday after a case was registered against them for misbehaving with a woman who called the emergency number for help.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the female called the emergency number 15 seeking police assistance. Upon arriving at the location, the officials of the Eagle squad started harassing the woman, resulting in a confrontation where harsh words were exchanged.

The victim alleges that the police officers acted improperly towards her, and their conduct was unacceptable. After receiving the complaint, the DIG Operations carried out an investigation into the incident and determined that the police officers had engaged in misconduct.

Following the inquiry, a case was registered against the officers under police rules. In the meantime, both officials have been taken into custody, and legal action has been initiated against them.