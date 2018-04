Two planes narrowly avoided collision at Benazir Bhutto International Airport Islamabad on Saturday. A private airline plane was waiting for command from the control room to take off for Sharjah when another flight from Karachi arrived. The two planes narrowly escaped the collision. However, due to rumours of collision of planes, the flight operation was suspended. Later, after thoroughly examining the plane, it was allowed to take off for Sharjah.—INP

