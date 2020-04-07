Two PIA pilots test positive for coronavirus

The Government of Punjab’s Health Ministry announced on Monday that two pilots working for Pakistan’s national carrier, PIA have tested positive for novel coronavirus.

According to details, both Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) pilots were screened after flying special flights to Canada with Pakistani origin Canadian nationals.

The results of the screening came out positive and both pilots were declared infected. The pilots were stuck in Canada for a few days with five others and were unable to fly back to Pakistan amidst the suspension of global airspace due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

The infected pilots have been shifted to isolated quarantine center of a nearby private hospital where they are being administered the necessary treatment. Three Pakistani nationals, who recently returned from India on Wednesday were moved to isolation ward of the Services Hospital over coronavirus symptoms.

According to Punjab Health department, three people including a patient, attendant and the donor were tested positive after returning from India.

The health department spokesperson said that the citizens of Lahore went to India for the liver transplantation and were found infected with the virus upon their return.