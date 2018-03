City Reporter

Two people killed in a road accident at Raiwind-Sunder road here on Sunday. According to the Rescue 1122, Naveed Ahmed ,22, and Muhammad Saleem ,27, residents of chak No-58, district Vehari were riding a motorcycle when a speeding dumper hit the two-wheeler at Raiwind-Sunder road.

Both received serious injuries and died on the spot. They were labours at a factory in Sundar-State area. Rescue 1122 shifted the bodies to the hospital.