Two personnel of Eagle Squad injured in firing by motorcyclist

Two personnal of Eagle Squad on injured during a firing incident as some unidentified persons opened fire on the police official when they were performing their duties to a snap check a suspicious motorcyclist in the limits of Sihala Police Station, However the injured police officials’ condition was out of danger, said a police Spokesperson on Thursday.

The spokesperson stated that the injuring policemen, Zakar and Yasir were immediately shifted to the the Army Foundation hospital and Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Hospital,

The said that after receiving the report of the incident, IG Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younis along with other senior officers rushed to the spot. An FIR under sections 324 /186/392/353 PPC /7ATA has been registered in CD police station and further investigation has been started.

The IG also visited Fuji Foundation and PIMS Hospital and assured them for provision of best medical facilities.

He then directed the investigation team to use all available means including modern technology to arrest the culprits involved in the incident and bring them to justice.