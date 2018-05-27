Two passengers held

City Reporter

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Immigration arrested two passengers on various charges at the Allama Iqbal Airport here.

According to FIA spokesman, the passenger Muhammad Sadiq resident of Narowal arrived from Saudi Arabia.During immigration clearance, his particulars got hit in IBMS in black list category with the remarks as “proclaimed offender case FIR numbering 2015 FIA Gujranwala”. The other passenger namely Abdul Hameed of Mandi Bahauddin arrived from Greece and presented his EP for immigration clearance. His immigration process was done as peer procedure. From the Perusal of EP, reason of deportation was mentioned as self, As per passenger, he went to Greece in the year 2017 by crossing borders of Iran, Turkey and Greece illegally without travelling documents.