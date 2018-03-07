Two passengers held for travelling on fake papers

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Immigration intercepted two passengers travelling on fake papers at Lahore Airport, on Tuesday.

According to an FIA spokesman, the FIA immigration arrested one passenger Rizwan Noshanhi, a resident of Sheikhupura when he arrived here from South Africa through flight No QR628. During checking, his South African work permit was found fake.

Another passenger namely Abubakar Nursrat arrived through flight No FZ327. During checking his Cyprus visa was found fake. The passenger told investigators that he travelled to the United Arab Emirate (UAE) on genuine visit visa from Lahore airport on 31-1-2018.—APP

Related