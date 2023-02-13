Two Pakistans? Long queues outside Lahore’s Tim Hortons spark new debate as country battles worst crisis

The country of over 220 million is almost at the verge of debt default while inflation skyrocketed to a record high. As masses are struggling to get basic ration, people in heart of Pakistan flocked to the newly inaugurated Canadian coffee brand Tim Hortons.

As blackouts, shutdowns, and other woes reflects the mood of a nation racing to ward off an economic meltdown, the Canadian eatery raked tremendous opening day sales; which according to some users was the highest in decades.

It all started with queues outside the Canadian coffee shop located in an upscale society of late when the elite class of the cash-strapped nation enjoyed the beverages with hot cakes, with pricey treats.

As the pictures and videos hit the internet, it created a storm as social media users came up with comparison debates.

There are 2 #Pakistan (s), one that are in queue of utility stores for aata & ghee, & the other is at #TimHortons.

It scares me , that there is nothing in the middle scares me . #PakistanEconomicCrisis — Farhan Saeed (@farhan_saeed) February 12, 2023

Some questioned people’s priorities as the country went through a terrible economic crisis which is going worse with each passing day as the government failed to unlock much-needed funds from IMF. Despite the economic crunch, people cannot refrain to spend their hard-earned penny on Tim Hortons.

As the development becomes the talk of the town and even appeared in Twitter trends, some people defended those who flocked to the famous eatery to satisfy their taste buds.

Netizens reactions:

Two Nation Theory. The Masses in Queues for a Bag of Flour across Pakistan.

The Elite lining up for Tim Hortons at Lahore. #Lahoris #PSL2023 #ferragnez #TheFlashMovie pic.twitter.com/8UaNoTFc8A — Mahr Amjad Husain Sipra (@AmjadSi7) February 13, 2023

Tim hortons se pure Pakistan ko masla hai ya sirf karachi walon ko?

Apne kaam se kaam rakho bhaee. Ajeeb — Sc: Daniyal Barry (@daniyalbarry) February 12, 2023

Farhan Saeed expressed his opinion as people dying because of lack of flour and another group people buying a 700 rupee coffee from Tim Hortons #TimHortonsLahore #TimHortons #Lahore #timhortonspakistan #TimHorton #PakistanEconomy #PakistanEconomicCrisis pic.twitter.com/ugKERM5iK8 — Hira Narejo (@hira_narejo) February 13, 2023

Really unnecessary and overblown to make all this fuss about Tim Hortons opening in Lahore and the long queues. Causing a controversy over nothing (and, everything) has become a national pastime. Live and let live. — Salman Masood (@salmanmasood) February 13, 2023

IMF must be so confused looking at Pakistan right now. On one side we have the Pak government negotiating a bailout pack & on the otherside we malls jam packed with people spending like they have oil money. Let’s not even talk about the opening night of Tim Hortons in Lahore. — The Overseas Pakistani (@TheOverseasPak) February 13, 2023