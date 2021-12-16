Christchurch attack: Two Pakistanis honoured with New Zealand’s highest bravery award

New Zealand Thursday bestowed most prestigious bravery awards on ten people, including two Pakistan-origin men, who risked their lives to save others during a deadly attack on Christchurch mosque in 2019.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said: “The courage demonstrated by these New Zealanders was selfless and extraordinary. They have our deepest respect and gratitude for their actions on that day. Each of them put their life on the line to save others. If not for their collective actions, the loss of life could have been even greater.”

Dr Naeem Rashid and Abdul Aziz, who hail from Pakistan, have been awarded the New Zealand Cross – an acknowledgment akin to the Victoria Cross, the UK’s most prestigious award for bravery, Guardian News reported.

On 15 March 2019, a white supremacist gunman opened fire on worshipper, killing 44 people at al Noor mosque during Friday prayers before heading to the Linwood mosque, where he shot dead another seven.

Dr Naeem Rashid was posthumously awarded the medal, after he risked his life in a bid to stop the attacker in al Noor mosque. As the gunman entered the main hall of the mosque, and resorted to firing, creating panic among worshippers, but Rashid showed courage and ran at the shooter.

“In so doing, he enabled others to escape and paid the ultimate price with the loss of his own life. I want to acknowledge Dr Rashid’s wife and family particularly, who will know all too well that his acts that day were a reflection of who he was as a person,” Ardern said.

Rashid’s wife, Ambreen Naeem, has expressed gratefulness for the award. “Today we can’t see him, but he has spread his message of peace and love, all over the world.”

Aziz, who was injured in the attack, was also awarded the New Zealand Cross for also displaying courage during the deadly attack. He had tried to divert the attention of the gunman by shouting provocations at him in order to save life of others.

“To be honest with you, I couldn’t even have the time to think about anything, I just wanted to get that guy, that coward,” Aziz told RNZ on Thursday.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/new-zealand-steps-closer-to-tighter-terrorism-laws/