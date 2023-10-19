RAWALPINDI – Two soldiers were martyred and a wanted terrorist ring leader among six militants were gunned down in separate military operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Waziristan districts, ISPR said Thursday.

A press release shared by the army’s media wing said in the wee hours of 18 & 19 October 2023, two gun battles occurred between soldiers of the Pakistan Army and terrorists in North, and South Waziristan.

In North Waziristan, 6 militants including terrorist ringleader Hazrat Zaman alias Khawarey Mullah were eliminated.

Three brave sons of soil rendered their lives in an encounter with terrorists.

In another intense fire exchange between Pakistani forces and terrorists in general area Asman Manza, South Waziristan District, soldier Farman Ali, aged 25 years, resident of District Kashmore paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced shahadat. Sanitization of the area is ongoing.

KP, and Balochistan witnessed uptick in terror activities in recent times, after TTP ended its ceasefire with the government in November last year and the splinter groups continued attacks since then.