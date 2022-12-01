Two Pakistani Gitmo prisoners to be released

Ijaz Kakakhel Islamabad

A legislative body of Upper House of Parliament on Thursday was informed that currently two individuals claiming Pakistani nationality are imprisoned in Guantanamo Bay, namely Muhammad Ahmed Rabbani and Abdul Rahim Ghulam Rabbani, as per the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the repatriation of the said two detainees to Pakistan is expected in January, 2023.

The issue was discussed in the Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights, which met under the Chairmanship of Senator Walid Iqbal here at the Parliament House to deliberate upon various aggravations rising by violation of Humanitarian Rights.