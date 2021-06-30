Two Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in attack from Afghanistan

Two troops of the Pakistan Army were martyrdom after terrorists from across the border, inside Afghanistan, targetted a military post in Dwatoi, North Waziristan, the ISPR said on Wednesday.

“Own troops responded in a befitting manner. During an exchange of fire, 2 soldiers, Havaldar Saleem, age 43 years, and Lance Naik Pervaiz, age 35 years, embraced shahadat,” the military’s media wing said.

Islamabad has repeatedly been asking Kabul to ensure effective border control on its side.

“Pakistan strongly condemns the continuous use of Afghan soil for terrorist activities against Pakistan,” read the statement.

Pakistan says TTP operates from Afghan soil

On Monday, Pakistan rejected Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ claim that TTP, an outlawed militant group, is not active in Afghanistan.

In a statement, Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said that the assertions of the Afghan side are contrary to facts on ground and various reports of the UN, which also corroborate the presence and activities of over 5000-strong TTP in Afghanistan.

Over last many years, TTP has launched several gruesome terrorist attacks inside Pakistan using Afghan soil without any retribution from its hosts.

The 12th Report of the UN Monitoring Team, issued in June 2021, acknowledges TTP’s “distinctive anti-Pakistan objectives” and notes its location within Afghanistan “near the border with Pakistan”.

TTP following its orchestrated reunification with its splinter groups with the help of Hostile Intelligence Agencies (HIAs), its continued presence in Afghanistan with impunity and its cross-border attacks against Pakistan pose persistent threat to our security and stability.

Pakistan’s commitment to fighting terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, without any discrimination is unwavering and unambiguous.

Pakistan has continued to emphasize the need for meaningful engagement with Afghan side for addressing security and terrorism issues through effective use of Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity (APAPPS).

“Pakistan has been making serious and sincere efforts for facilitating intra-Afghan peace process for an inclusive political settlement. We hope that Afghans would seize this opportunity for achieving lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan,” the FO said in a statement.