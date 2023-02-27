Two Pakistan Army soldiers martyred, as many terrorists killed in North Waziristan gun battle

RAWALPINDI – Two troops of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom during an exchange of fire with terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district on Sunday.

In a statement, the military’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations said the shootout took place in the general area of Spinwam of North Waziristan District on Sunday. Two soldiers identified as Sepoy Imran Ullah, 25, and Sepoy Afzal Khan, 21, were martyred.

Pakistan Army troops engaged terrorists’ location and during the exchange of gunfire, two terrorists were killed, while another two were held.

Security forces also seized a cache of weapons and ammunition from the terrorists who remained involved in activities against Pakistani forces and the killing of civilians.

Pakistan Army’s media wing maintained that sanitization of the area was being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

It maintained that forces are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.