Two Pakistan Army personnel martyred in Kurram operation

RAWALPINDI – Two personnel of the Pakistan Army including a young captain were martyred during Area Sanitization Operation in Zewa, Kurram District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), said the military’s media wing on Tuesday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operation was launched on the reported presence of terrorists.

During the intense exchange of fire, it added that three terrorists were killed during the operation.

Security forces have launched a cordon-and-search operation to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

The martyred troops include 25-year-old Captain Basit, who was a resident of Haripur, and 22-year-old Sepoy Hazrat Bilal, who was a resident of Orakzai.