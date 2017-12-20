Two Pak players qualify for quarterfinals of Pakistan Open Squash Championship

Mohammad Arshad

Islamabad

Two Pakistani players Farhan Zaman and Ahsan Ayaz, Tuesday, qualified for quarter finals of the Pakistan Open Squash Championship by winning their matches in the main round.

The opening ceremony of the main round of Pakistan Open Men’s Squash Championship was held at Mushaf Squash Complex, Islamabad today. Air Marshal Shahid Akhtar Alvi, Senior Vice President Pakistan Squash Federation was the chief guest at the occasion. High ranking PAF officers and squash lovers from all walks of life witnessed the match between Nafizwan Adnan and Israr Ahmed.

The Malaysian defeated his opponent in straight games with the game score 11-7, 11-9, 11-7 renowned showbiz artists have joined hands with Pakistan Squash Federation in bringing back the international squash to the country and their recorded messages were also aired during the match.

The hopes of Pakistani squash lovers remained alive when two Pakistani squash players qualified for the quarter finals of Pakistan Open Men’s Squash Championship being played at Mushaf Squash Complex, Islamabad. Farhan Zaman and Ahsan Ayaz won their matches in the main round and earned their place in the quarter finals of the coveted Championship.

Eight matches were also played in the CAS International Women Squash Championship in which Annie Au, Hana Moataz, Rowan Elaraby, Mayar Hany, Nadine Shahin, Rachael Gringham, Sivasangari Subramaniam and Hania El Hammamy defeated their opponents to book their place in the quarter finals. Detailed results of matches are as under